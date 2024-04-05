UN Earmarks $12 Million for Gang Violence Victims in Haiti

According to OCHA so far this year, around 5.5 million Haitians have required humanitarian assistance.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced the release of $12 million to help the Haitian population affected by gang violence.

According to OCHA, resources from the global organization's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will help provide food, water, protection, medical care, and sanitation and hygiene support for displaced people and host communities in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, and the neighboring department of Artibonito.

It added that the situation in the country remains tense and volatile, and attacks on health centers are exacerbating the already difficult situation. This further restricts access to life-saving care for the inhabitants of the capital and surrounding areas.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), three out of four women and children lack access to public health and nutrition services in the metropolitan area.

In this regard, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said that endless gang violence has displaced 50,000 people, and pushed five million into acute hunger.

As Port-au-Prince grapples with the staggering levels of gang violence that began on 29 February, the assistance provided by national and international humanitarian workers is more essential than ever.



In recent weeks, aid from UN entities has been limited to bringing food and water to some of the displaced populations, along with few essential services. However, the emergency humanitarian response continues.

The International Organization for Migration said it distributed more than 70,000 liters of water to six displaced persons sites throughout the Port-au-Prince area. The World Food Program distributed hot meals to more than 27,000 people in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday as part of these efforts.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund, the World Health Organization and local partners conducted nearly 600 medical consultations at displacement sites through their mobile clinics.

Today, gang lawlessness overshadows all aspects of daily life in Haiti, and now extends to remote rural areas. According to OCHA so far this year, around 5.5 million Haitians have required humanitarian assistance.