Haiti: Police Open to Popular Support Against Gang Members

According to a statement, the commander-in-chief of the fighting forces recalled that the HNP is a republican institution that remains attached to the law, which "has the obligation to respect and enforce respect for the Constitution".

On Monday, official sources stated that the Haitian National Police (HNP) remains open to all groups in society that want to contribute to solving the insecurity crisis that the Caribbean country is currently experiencing.

The director general of the HNP, Frantz Elbé, underlined that this body aspires to a solid marriage between the agents of law and order and the population, as an alliance with all the organised actors of the Antillean nation can bring a lasting alternative that guarantees the recovery of public tranquillity.

Last week, the chief presented the results of his interventions from 27 February to 26 March 2024.

The text reads, in a message, the Commander-in-Chief of the National Police, M. Frantz Elbé, addressed today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to the Haitian population in general, civil society and all other institutions of national life...

During this period, 17 gang members, including Ti Greg and Makandal, were killed by HNP officers.

The police seized 17 firearms and a vehicle, according to a note from the armed institution.