Haiti: Establishment of transitional council on hold

Plan B1 calls on Haitian citizens to organise simple elections themselves so that they can choose and decide who should be their next President, Prime Minister and the cabinet that will accompany them in office.

On Wednesday, the definitive installation of Haiti's Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) remains on hold today due to the disagreements and demands of its members, a fact that delays the political reorganization of the Caribbean country.

The opposition party Committed to Development (EDE) denounced that the supporters of former Prime Minister Ariel Henry are flatly rejecting the installation of the CPT, and named Edmonde Surplice, André Michel, Marjorie Michel and Fils-Aimé Ignace Saint-Fleur as protagonists of this position.

This group gave 72 hours to publish the decree on the appointment of the members of this council in the columns of the newspaper "Le Moniteur".

After this deadline, Job Berçon, Saintil Isaac and Robenson Joseph threatened to mobilise EDE supporters and sympathisers to return to the streets to demand the publication of the document.

On the other hand, the head of Haiti's Young Progressive Leaders party, Werley Nortreus, proposed to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) a Plan B for the political reordering of the Caribbean nation, today plunged into chaos.

In a letter to Caricom, Nortreus suggested Plans B1 and B2 to seek an answer to the current crisis.

As for B2, he calls on the Haitian government and opposition groups to allow new faces to volunteer in the consensus for the transition phase.

In his letter, Nortreus stressed that there are doubts among citizens about the Transitional Presidential Council and the new Prime Minister proposed by the United States and the Antillean bloc, as the decisions were made without consulting the population.

The politician's text - published by the SVG-TIMES website - refers to former Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is in Puerto Rico unable to return home, and the disagreement between Haitians and Kenyans over a multinational force to support the national police.

Nortreus described his proposals for solving the Haitian political crisis as simple and offered himself as a fresh face in the transition process.

He lamented the start of a revolution, led by a coalition of gangs intent on capturing the police chief, ministers and preventing Henry's return to the country.

The leader of Haiti's Young Progressive Leaders party made mention of the ongoing protests by opposition groups and the diaspora, demanding an end to Caricom and US tutelage over the Antillean nation.