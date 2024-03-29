Haiti: UN Expert Considers Urgent Security Mission

As critical points of the latest wave of insecurity, the expert recognized gang attacks on vital civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as on human rights defenders, journalists and people they consider a threat to maintain control of territory.

On Thursday, William O'Neill, member of the UN Human Rights Office, said the deployment of the international security force in Haiti is essential and urgent along with the establishment of a presidential council.

In statements to the press, the expert considered the official installation of the presidential transitional council crucial to consolidate the path towards peace in the violence-stricken Caribbean nation.

The official recalled recent statements by Kenyan President William Ruto, who assured that he will not deploy police to lead the multinational security operation until he has a Haitian counterpart.

Kenya, whose government has confirmed its willingness to lead the peacekeeping force, is now waiting for a transitional government in Haiti to implement the mission approved by the Security Council last October.

However, the lack of funding threatens the deployment of this grouping, as well as the humanitarian response, an aspect that the Human Rights Office envoy also emphasized.

O'Neill estimated that the country now needs between four and five thousand international troops to help address catastrophic gang violence targeting civilian buildings such as hospitals, schools, banks and public buildings.

"The situation is much worse, so double that number and more is needed to help the National Police regain control of security and curb human rights abuses," he said.

At the same time, gangs are expanding their use of children not only as messengers, lookouts, sex slaves and cooks, but young adolescents are now involved in frontline activities and attacks in numbers never seen before.

Another concern is the closure of the airport and roads that keeps some 1.4 million Haitians on the brink of starvation and nearly 50,000 more displaced than last June.

At least 362,000 people have left their homes in the Caribbean nation, a figure that, according to the expert, could reach 400,000 at any moment.

The UN Human Rights Office estimates that 686 civilians were killed, 371 injured and 379 kidnapped in Haiti between January and February this year.

In the same period, 695 organized criminals in gangs were killed or injured, while the total number of people injured by armed violence is 2,131.