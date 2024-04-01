Haiti: Caribbean Military Train for Possible Peacekeeping Mission

It is part of a commitment by the Caribbean Community and other international actors to protect security in the area and support efforts to restore calm in the French-speaking nation.

On Monday, official sources stated that military personnel from Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize are undergoing training to join a possible Caribbean peacekeeping team in Haiti, where socio-political instability is rife.

The contingents are made up of members of the coast guards and armies of these countries, and their maneuvers will run until the 24th with the assistance of Canadian forces.

It is a program aimed at updating troops with the most advanced techniques and strengthening their operational capabilities in case the contingent is deployed.

TW : Military training in Jamaica ahead of Haiti deployment: The release also quoted Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, commander Canadian Joint Operations Command, as saying, “Assisting in the Latin American and Caribbean region is just one way in which… https://t.co/Sv89ZxbN7H — Stigmabase | ORG (@StigmabaseO) April 1, 2024

Haiti remains mired in chaos, gang fighting and a power vacuum after former Prime Minister Henry Ariel resigned last month.

The gravity of the situation pushed more than 17,000 people to flee Port-au-Prince in March alone, with more than half of them leaving for the departments of the Grand Sud, a region that has already hosted at least 116,000 displaced people from the metropolitan area in recent months.

Likewise, governments around the world are evacuating their diplomatic missions and nationals from the territory.