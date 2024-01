"We have issued the last package that we had withdrawn and for which we had funding," John Kirby said.

White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said at a briefing Thursday that "the assistance we were providing has come to a halt."

The White House official also said it is very important that Congress continues to approve the allocation of money to Ukraine. He stressed that Kiev needs help more urgently during the winter period.

Media reported that aid to Ukraine has decreased following the failure of its counter-offensive against Russian troops.

It also adds political divisions in the U.S., since some sector is in favor of continuing to support the European country, while others disagree with that measure.

$1 billion US military aid for Ukraine not properly tracked – Pentagonhttps://t.co/D7w3UD18lm pic.twitter.com/NiOl5UJBHO — RT (@RT_com) January 12, 2024

Since the war beginning in February 2022, the Biden government has sent more than $75 billion in cash and equipment to the country for defense.

Most of the aid has gone to Ukraine’s military operations, to keep its government functioning and to meet its humanitarian needs.