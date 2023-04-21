Crash Causes Fire On The Gold Star Bridge In Connecticut, US

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the southbound lane of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

On Friday, the collision of a fuel truck with a car caused a fire on a Connecticut highway bridge in the U.S. town of Groton. The driver of the truck was killed, and other people were injured, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the southbound lane of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge over the Thames River between New London and Groton.

The driver of the tanker truck died at the scene, and the two passengers in the car were hospitalized with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, New London County Mayor Michael Passero said.

Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said burning debris fell from the bridge and set brush on fire, and no casualties were reported on the ground. He added that no buildings were set on fire.

Tragic accident today on Gold Star Bridge. Please avoid the area.



I will have more details to follow. pic.twitter.com/LPbnk15sBI — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 21, 2023

The accident caused major disruptions on Interstate 95, with the northbound lanes closed for a few hours. The southbound lanes have now reopened, but remain closed to assess the safety of the bridge.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. According to the Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont, the truck spilled about 8 340 liters of heating oil.

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge is the largest passenger and truck bridge in Connecticut, at 1 800 meters long.