US Announces It Will Refuse All Russian Proposals on Security

The U.S State Department disclosed on Monday that the government would decline all security guarantees proposed by the Russian counterpart. The State Department noted that the bilateral agreements would only be reached if the arrangement comprised mutual steps to benefit both nations.

During a press conference, the State Department spokesman Ned Price stated that Washington would consult closely with its allies from the bloc, including Ukraine, before holding arrangements with Moscow.

Price statements followed last week's meeting in Geneva between the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, aimed at consultations over security guarantees.

"The key point in that is that any steps that we would take would not be concessions. They would need to be on a reciprocal basis, meaning that the Russians would also have to do something that would help improve our security – our security posture," he added.

In December last year, Moscow released drafts of proposed treaties sent to NATO and the U.S. The documents comprised a long list of security guarantees, a request for NATO to sign a legally binding agreement not to continue its expansion eastwards.

Even after agreeing to consultations, Washington has underlined that many of Moscow’s proposals would not be considered.

“We were firm, however, in pushing back on security proposals we have heard from Moscow that are simply non-starters for the United States,” the spokesperson stated, adding that the U.S. would never agree to ban Ukraine from joining NATO, but will do contemplate various reciprocal agreements on missiles and transparency of troop movements.