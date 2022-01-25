Russia and China Hold Joint Naval Drills in the Arabian Sea

In addition to China, Russia has developed naval exercises with India and Iran, as part of its presence in Asia.

Naval forces from Russia and China are carrying out the joint military exercise Peaceful Sea 2022 in the Arabian Sea starting this Tuesday.

Russian and Chinese naval forces have been carrying out the joint military exercise "Peaceful Sea 2022" in the Arabian Sea since Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The maneuvers are based on the search and release of an oil freighter Boris Butoma.

According to the statement, the Russian side involved a group of ships of the Pacific Fleet, including the missile cruiser Varyag and the gunboat Admiral Tributs.

The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 took place in the Arabian Sea.



Russian and Chinese ships practiced tactical maneuvering, organization of inspection and conducted an operation to release the conditionally captured vessel https://t.co/d3BBZi2N8D pic.twitter.com/6HDsxXJ68H — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) January 25, 2022

The Chinese Navy was represented by the missile destroyer Urumchi and the supply ship Taihu.

The transfer of a casualty in the Naval Aviation Ka-27PS deck helicopter from the Admiral Tributs to the Urumqi was rehearsed as part of the drill.

The Defense Ministry noted that the Pacific Fleet naval group continued its long-stay mission at sea after the exercise, having departed from Vladivostok in December 2021.

The Russian ships took part in the Russian-Indian PASSEX naval exercise and the Russian-Chinese-Iranian CHIRU-2022 exercises, all part of Moscow's military capability strengthening in Asia.