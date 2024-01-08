Twelve Days without Medical Supplies in Northern Gaza - WHO

"Urgent, safe and unimpeded access to the region is needed to deliver humanitarian aid," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) denounced Monday that it canceled for the fourth time a medical supply mission to hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip due to lack of security guarantees.

WHO said it has been unable to access the northern Gaza Strip for the past 12 days of the war being waged by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza since last Oct. 7.

"We have cancelled a planned mission to Al-Awda hospital and the central pharmacy in northern Gaza for the fourth time since Dec. 26 because we have not received assurances of security and de-confliction," it said.

WHO said the mission would provide medical supplies needed to serve five hospitals, including Al-Awda.

However, heavy Israeli bombardment, limited movement and disrupted communications have made it virtually impossible to deliver medical supplies especially in the north.

The international organization also denounced the shortage of health personnel in hospitals because they lack security or have been evacuated, as well as the difficulty of transferring patients due to danger.

In addition, it reiterated the call for continued access throughout Gaza, as well as active protection of civilians and health care and an immediate ceasefire.

"Urgent, safe and unimpeded access to the region is needed to deliver humanitarian aid. Further delays will lead to more deaths and suffering for too many people," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The WHO chief said he was "shocked by the scale of the health needs and devastation in northern Gaza" as Israel has been waging its war of extermination in the enclave for three months.