Gaza Strip: +70 Palestinians Killed in Last 24 Hours

Several Arab television stations also reported violent clashes between Palestinian militiamen and Israeli soldiers, who are trying to penetrate areas in the center and south of the enclave.

On Monday, health authorities in the territory said more than 70 Palestinians had been killed and 99 others injured in the last 24 hours in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the aggression against the coastal enclave on October 7, 22,830 people have lost their lives there and more than 58,400 have suffered injuries, they said in a communiqué.

For its part, the official Wafa news agency informed that eight citizens died this morning in Israeli bombings against a house in the city of Deir Al-Balah.

An Israeli drone also fired on the courtyard of the European Hospital in Gaza, southeast of Khan Younis, while fighter jets opened fire on the buildings of the Faculty of Science and Technology in the same city, the news agency added.

According to Wafa, aircraft also bombed the Maghazi refugee camp.

“Do you know where my mum and dad are?”



An 11-year-old girl who lost her sight in an Israeli attack in Gaza was left in a hospital asking for her parents, unaware they had been killed ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jdY3YofzFY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 8, 2024

Several Arab television stations also reported violent clashes between Palestinian militiamen and Israeli soldiers, who are trying to penetrate areas in the center and south of the enclave.

I wake up thinking this is a passing nightmare, but it is a reality, Nabil Fathi, 51, told Qatar's Al Jazeera news network.

"My house and my son's house were destroyed, we have about 20 fatalities in our family. I don't know where we will go, even if I survive," he stressed.