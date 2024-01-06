New Attacks in South Lebanon While the Death Figures in Gaza Over the 22,000

In Gaza, the Israeli military offensive resulted in at least 122 deaths and 256 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Israeli Army launched a series of ground and air attacks on southern Lebanon this Saturday, in response to the Lebanese Shiite group firing more than sixty shells at an Israeli forces intelligence centre.

The Iran-aligned group said in a statement on Saturday that “as part of the initial response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri … the Islamic resistance targeted the Meron air control base with 62 various types of missiles.”

"In response, an Israeli Air Force drone attacked a terrorist cell responsible for launches into the Metula area," the Zionist military force said.

In addition, Israeli aviation and ground forces launched attacks against Hezbollah targets as missile launching posts, military positions and Shiite infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon.

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, spoke on Saturday with Spanish General Aroldo Lázaro, head of the UN mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), about the risk of escalation in the so-called "blue line", the border between Lebanon and Israel, after tensions escalated after the assassination of Hamas number two, Saleh al-Arouri, on 4 January.

In Gaza, the Israeli military offensive resulted in at least 122 deaths and 256 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health reported on Saturday. "The Israeli occupation commits 12 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip" in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

At least 22,722 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza since October 7 of the last year