Israel Continues to Bomb Several Areas of Gaza

According to several reports, airstrikes continue intensively in central Gaza, especially in al-Maghazi, which is completely surrounded and heavily shelled.

Israeli shelling by sea, air and land, killed or injured dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip today, especially in the southern and central areas.

This morning, ambulances and rescue teams recovered the bodies of two people in the town of Al Zawaida, in the center of the coastal enclave, the official Wafa news agency said.

Three other bodies and five injured were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex, it added.

The source said that Israeli fighter jets dropped numerous bombs on several areas of the city of Khan Younis and the refugee camps of Al-Maghazi and Bureij.

According to several reports, the air campaign continues intensively in central Gaza, especially in al-Maghazi completely surrounded and heavily bombed.

Gunboats also opened fire on the beaches of the city of Deir al-Balah.

Palestinian newlyweds in Gaza share their story of waking up to Israeli bombardment on October 7, just two days after celebrating their wedding. pic.twitter.com/h3ZOYH2lPg — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 5, 2024

In the southern metropolis of Rafah, five civilians were killed and others wounded after an Israeli attack on a home belonging to the Abu Sanjar family.

"Despite Rafah being designated a safe zone, it continues to come under attack," Al Jazeera criticized.

The killings do not stop, not even for a day, people who are not killed by bombs are likely to die from the dire humanitarian situation, it stressed.

For its part, the Palestine Red Crescent Society denounced that the Israeli army attacked the house of the director of the Central Governorate Ambulance Center, Anwar Abu Houli, in the Al-Maghazi camp.