Gaza: Two More Journalists Killed by Israeli Attack

The media office denounced "in the strongest terms this heinous crime" committed by the "Israeli occupation army against journalists".

Three Palestinian journalists were killed by an Israeli air attack on a car near Rafah in southern Gaza, bringing to 110 the number of journalists killed since 7 October, according to the Government’s media office in the occupied territory.

Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya were both freelancers. Al-Dahdouh had done freelance work for Al Jazeera and was the son of the Qatar-based TV station's chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh. A third freelancer, Hazem Rajab, was wounded.

The network said in a statement that it "urge the International Criminal Court, the governments and human rights organisations, and the United Nations to hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes and demand an end to the targeting and killing of journalists."

Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of Palestinian journalists’ car that killed Al Jazeera’s Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, as well as seriously injuring journalist Hazem Rajab.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/nmI0MYqfBa pic.twitter.com/yUbotTV0HO — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 7, 2024

Wael Al-Dahdouh had previously lost his wife, son and daughter in an Israeli airstrike which targeted the home they were sheltering at in the Nusseirat refugee camp in late October 2023.

The media office denounced "in the strongest terms this heinous crime" committed by the "Israeli occupation army against journalists". Israel aims to "intimidate journalists in a failed attempt to obscure the truth and prevent media coverage," the office added.

The media office called "all press unions, human rights and legal bodies to condemn this crime and denounce its repeated commission by the occupation," and also called for pressure "to the occupation to stop the genocidal war against our defenceless people in the Gaza Strip".