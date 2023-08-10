Türkiye's Intelligence Service Captures 3 IS Members in Syria

The Turkish government designated the IS a terrorist organization in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.

On Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported that Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization captured three members of the Islamic State (IS) group in northern Syria while they were "planning an attack."

The Turkish intelligence service carried out a raid in cooperation with the Syrian opposition groups in the "Operation Peace Spring" zone in northern Syria, referring to a cross-border operation that was launched by Türkiye in 2019 to eliminate Kurdish fighters.

Turkish security forces seized one flamethrower, one RPG rocket launcher, two motorcycles, five grenades, five AK-47 infantry rifles, two Makarov guns, one radio, four anti-tank RPG ammunition, two anti-personnel RPG ammunition, five RPG propellant cartridges, many magazines and ammunition, Anadolu reported.

Türkiye's southern border with Syria has been a major crossing for Syrians and foreign fighters since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.

Türkiye launched its first cross-border operation "Euphrates Shield" into northern Syria in 2016 to eliminate the IS members in the Jarablus and Azaz region.

The Turkish army also launched "Operation Olive Branch" in 2018, "Operation Peace Spring" in 2019, and "Operation Spring Shield" in 2020 in northern Syria.

The Turkish government designated the IS a terrorist organization in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.