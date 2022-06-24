Petro and Duque Meet to Address Power Transition in Colombia

On Thursday, Colombian authorities delivered the credentials to Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez as president-elected and vice president-elect, respectively.

On Thursday, Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro held a meeting with outgoing President Ivan Duque to discuss the transition of power process with a view to the inauguration ceremony to be held on August 7.

The Nariño, government headquarters in Bogota, was the site of the first meeting between them, which occurred after the leader of the Historical Pact won the elections on June 19.

After the meeting, neither of them offered statements to the press but they released photographs of their conversation.

"In the meeting with President Duque, he showed me the mythical sword of Bolívar that we handed over," the President-elect Petro said, alluding to the liberator Simón Bolívar's sword that the M19 guerrillas handed over to the Colombian state when the insurgents laid down their weapons. four decades ago.

"Now I will take care of it and make sure that the Colombian people can see it and own it," the former M19 fighter added.

On Thursday, the Civil Registry Director Alexander Vega and the National Electoral Council (CNE) Judge Doris Mendez delivered the credentials to Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez as president-elected and vice president-elect, respectively. They will govern the destinies of Colombia from 2022 to 2026.