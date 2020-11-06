Trump’s Fraud Theory Fails to Convince Media Around the World

His latest speech is seen as a rhetoric piece that ignites passions through unsubstantiated statements.

President Donald Trump on Thursday night delivered a lengthy speech in which he once again mentioned the existence of electoral fraud but did not present evidence to support his accusations.

His rhetoric has been harshly criticized by journalists in countries where the U.S. political situation is viewed with astonishment and concern.

France

Le Monde highlights that "Donald Trump denounces without evidence 'an electoral theft". The French newspaper considers that "the outgoing president clings to the conspiracy theory that he has developed for months in rallies, interviews, press conferences and messages posted on his Twitter account."

The BFMTV channel has organized this morning a round table with political scientists and journalists who are experts in US politics on the subject "television in the United States at war with Trump." An attempt has been made to analyze why the channels interrupted the transmission of the president's speech, considering it riddled with lies.

France Info emphasizes that while Joe Biden made calls to be patient and wait for the development of the scrutiny, "Donald Trump has used a different tone" with his statements.

Italy

La Repubblica notes that Trump's 16-minute speech obsessively repeated what he had been writing on Twitter all day. "Accusations, without a hint of proof, something that many of the U.S. media immediately highlight," the Italian outlet recalls, adding that the President "does not give up and shows no signs of abating, although in the night speech he seemed tired and less combative than usual habitual."

The Corriere Della Sera emphasizes that Trump cites a fraud "without proof", while La Stampa points out that even the big networks ABC, CBS, and MSNBC interrupted the transmission "when he falsely claimed to have won the election if legal votes count."

United Kingdom

The Guardian noted that the U.S. president is filling the ballot count delay with false claims that his "inevitable victory" has been stolen by fraud.

"The truth is that mainly because of COVID-19, about two-thirds of voters cast their ballots early, including by post, compared with one-third in 2016. Counting those papers is slower because they have to be opened and verified."

Belgium

The main Belgian newspapers highlighted the unprecedented "decline" and "dangerous reaction" of the President of the United States.

On its digital cover, Le Soir carries the headline "Trump maintains that the elections are stolen: the decline of a President" and points out that the Republican politician has made a "delusional speech" where he does not provide any evidence.

La Libre Belgique headlines "Trump lies and firmly accuses the Democrats," and highlights that he accused of electoral fraud "without the minimum foundation and multiplying the lies."

De Standaard says that "Biden sighs for victory, but Trump lights a fuse in a tinderbox in a way never seen before."

De Morgen shows that Trump "used the White House press room last night to deliver a never-before-seen spiel about the 'great democratic fraud'."

Germany

The German media highlighted the U.S. president's loneliness in his desperate struggle to remain in power and the loss of support in his own ranks after his statements.

Der Spiegel refers to Trump as "the squatter," who is waging a "dirty war for the oval office."

"Trump is left alone. The U.S. president clings to power, but his chances of success fall almost with every hour that passes. A warning sign for him: now only his narrowest followers fight by his side," says the German outlet and assures that "Trump tries everything to stay in the office."

Austria

"Lies and attacks: Things are getting complicated for Trump," headlines the Austrian ORF website, which highlights that the Republican candidate appeared last night in a televised speech as "victim of electoral fraud providing no kind of proof. "

Der Standard also refers to Trump's speech ensuring that he did not provide any evidence of the accusations of electoral manipulation against him.

Kurier mentions that several Republicans have asked the U.S. President to stop spreading false information.

Portugal

"Donald Trump, four years of fire and fury" is one headline that can be read in the online edition of Publico, while its printed cover highlights that "Biden appeals to calm, Trump insists that there is a fraud."

In its online version, outlet Expresso stresses the proximity of Biden to win the elections and deliver a "checkmate" to Trump.

Jornal de Noticias highlights on its printed cover Trump's speech, which considers a "legacy of a four-year term."