Biden Leads in Georgia and Gets Closer To Trump in Pennsylvania

Democratic candidate Joe Biden reversed the provisional results in the state of Georgia and beat the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The latest data announced by local media around 4:30 a.m. gave Biden an advantage over Trump of 917 votes. While it could seem a minor difference, those votes are significant because the U.S. President had a 1,267 vote lead a few hours earlier.

In Pennsylvania, where 97 percent of the votes have already been tallied, Biden is three-tenths behind Trump, who now has an 18,042 vote lead. On Tuesday, however, the Republican candidate appeared to be more than half a million votes. In this state, it is estimated that there are about 200,000 mail-in votes which could favor the Democratic candidate.

In Nevada, where some 250,000 votes still have to be counted, Biden leads with a difference of 11,438 votes, which is equivalent to nine-tenths of an advantage over Trump.

This margin could be widened even further given that most of those votes pending scrutiny correspond to Las Vegas, which is considered being a Democratic area.

In North Carolina, where Trump has a 76,701 vote lead, the count is not expected to conclude until next week as mail-in votes will continue to count through Nov. 12.

In Arizona, Biden maintains a 46,257 vote lead, but some 300,000 votes in advance must be processed.

In Alaska, where only 56 percent of the votes have been counted so far, Trump is the favorite to win as he maintains a 54,610 vote lead.