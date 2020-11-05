US Elections: Biden Has 264 Delegates to the Electoral College

In Nevada, the vote count is tilted in favor of the Democratic candidate by a difference of about 8,000 votes. A victory in this state could be enough to give him the presidency.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden already has 264 delegates in the Electoral College and is one step closer to achieving the 270 delegates that would allow him to be elected as the next president. Republican candidate Donald Trump has garnered 214 delegates so far.

The differences in votes between the two candidates continue to be minimal in some key states. As of Thursday morning, attention remained focused on the counting of votes in Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

In Arizona, a state in which some media projections had given Biden the victory, the distances between the two candidates have shortened.

In Alaska, a state that provides three electoral votes, the scrutiny has been very slow, but Trump's victory is taken for granted as he leads his opponent with 62.9 percent of the vote.

In Arizona, the difference in votes for Biden is about 70,000 votes; however, Trump continues to argue that he won in this state that grants 11 electoral votes.

In Georgia, an important state because it has 16 electoral votes, Trump's lead over Biden is just about 23,000 votes.

In Pennsylvania, although Trump maintains a 164,000-vote advantage in his favor, the counting of the votes by mail is expected to allow the Democratic candidate to win and get the 20 electoral votes granted by this state.

In North Carolina, where 15 electoral votes are in dispute, Trump leads Biden by about 77,000 votes, but the gap is still too narrow to proclaim him the winner. In this state, the mail ballots that were cast on time will be taken into account and counted until Nov. 12.

In Nevada, the vote count is tilted in favor of Biden by a difference of about 8,000 votes. A victory in this state could be enough to give him the presidency since with this state's six electoral votes he would reach 270 delegates.