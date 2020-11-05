President Trump Wants Vote Counting to Stop

He has already started legal actions to halt vote counting in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

At a time when Democratic candidate Joe Biden would have already achieved the 264 out of 270 electoral votes he needs to become the next U.S. president, Republican candidate Donald Trump once again insisted on halting the count of votes which were legally cast.



"Stop the count!" he tweeted on Thursday morning. This exhortation, however, did not bear any fruit as subnational governments continue to count the votes throughout the country.

Paradoxically, Trump's request, which lacks any legal effect, would be politically self-defeating for himself.

"There’s one big problem, though - if vote tallying were immediately stopped in all the states... Biden would prevail in Arizona and Nevada, giving him 270 electoral votes and making him the presumptive president-elect," Vox commented.

Trump and his supporters are getting really desperate to do what they do best. Create a diversion to take your mind off the issue at hand. So they have more time to plot. https://t.co/mEsmj4J9kV — Josey Waless (@JoseyWaless1) November 5, 2020

Besides the campaign to smear the electoral results that he has implemented for months, Trump started legal action to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

He would also look for the vote count in Arizona to allow him to take the lead from Biden in this state, which grants 11 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, Nevada authorities estimate that this state's election outcome will be released before noon. So far, Trump has gotten 48.7 percent of the votes and Biden 49.3 percent, which could give him all six of Nevada's electoral votes.

