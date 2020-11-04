Live 2020 Elections Update: Biden Takes Michigan

The University of Florida estimates that citizen participation reached an all-time high and surpassed 157 million voters.

Puerto Rico approves non-binding vote to become a U.S. state

In a non-binding vote posed to more than 3 million voters in Puerto Rico Tuesday, over 52% said that Puerto Rico should become a U.S. state.

A blow to the pro-independence movement, the vote is now in the hands of the U.S. Congress, which will decide whether or not to admit Puerto Rico as the 51st state and grant it representation in Congress as well the ability to vote for the president, among other rights and responsibilities.

In other news, in a non-binding referendum in Puerto Rico, 52% of voters said they wished to become a U.S. state. https://t.co/GiXaqN7Hxh — Frances Robles (@FrancesRobles) November 4, 2020

My statement on Puerto Rico's plebiscite results ⬇️ #PRStatehoodNow pic.twitter.com/mXp6LpB79s — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) November 4, 2020

CNN projects Biden wins Michigan; Trump sues to halt Michigan vote count

According to CNN, Joe Biden his projected to win the state of Micigan, winning its 16 electoral votes and narrowing Trump's path to victory. With this most recent projection, Biden, who leads Michigan by just over 1%, or less than 70,000 votes, now accrues 264 electoral collge votes, whereas Trump has secured 214 of these votes. The candidates need at least 270 to win the presidency.

CNN projects Biden has won #Michigan, winning its 16 electoral votes and narrowing Trump's path to 270 electoral votes. #Elections2020 https://t.co/LlAuv7P7GG — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 4, 2020

Trump campaign declares Pennsylvania victory, also will take state to the Supreme Court

The Trump campaign has announced it will taking to the Supreme Court a request to intervene in a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision allowing the counting of votes after Election Day. Trump's legal team understands that the Pennsylvania vote will prove decisive in his chances at re-election, and that the majority of valid mail-in votes, if counted, will given Biden an edge in the state.

Meanwhile, his campaign has declared a premature victory of in the state, despite the Supreme Court filing to stop the counting, and with only 85% of votes having been counted.

Trump sues to stop count in Pennsylvania but declares victory in the state #Election2020 https://t.co/zIbIdu8AaJ — The Independent (@Independent) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden to take Wisconsin: Media outlets

Joe Biden projected to take key battleground state of Wisconsin in the presidential election: U.S. media

CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin, delivering a setback to President Trump's path to reelection by flipping a state Trump won four years ago https://t.co/itLz6p6Nwo #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/jD6VSWIE2u — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 4, 2020

Republicans call for a recount in Wisconsin

Donald Trump’s campaigning manager Bill Stepien stated that the Republican candidate does not agree with the results obtained in Wisconsin and will challenge them.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Stepien said.

"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

In reply to the latest data, the Republican candidate hinted that the alleged fraud against him persists throughout the country.

"They are finding Biden votes all over the place - in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!" Trump tweeted.

Democrats would have a majority in the House of Representatives

Until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the popular vote has ratified 195 Democratic politicians and 185 Republican politicians in the House of Representatives. To win a majority, either party must have 218 lawmakers.

In the Senate, Democrats and Republicans would be tied with 47 members. The majority will be in the party that achieves 51 positions.

Biden leads in Maine

With 77 percent of the votes cast on Wednesday, Joe Biden is the winning candidate in Main, a state which would grant him its three electoral votes.

With this victory, the Democratic candidate has 227 electoral votes compared to 213 for Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential candidate has already obtained more votes than the votes that his predecessor reached in the 2008 elections. According to Fox News data, Biden has so far received 69.77 million votes compared to 69.49 million for Obama got.

Biden to be the U.S. president, says his campaign manager

Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon assured that the Democratic candidate could declare victory soon because available data indicate that he would have won in Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

"Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next U.S. president. We believe we have a clear path to victory ahead of us," she said.

As of noon Thursday, Biden lead Trump with 224 delegates to 213 in the Electoral College, according to media projections.

Pennsylvania's results delayed but will be "fair"

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday assured that his state will have a "fair election free of outside influences" because he will defend any attempt to "attack the vote." For this to happen, however, the vote count will take time.

“Every Pennsylvanian can have confidence in the outcome of this election due to the diligence of county election officials… They are working hard to count your vote - and many worked late into the night,” the Democratic governor tweeted.

“Millions of votes are being quickly counted by county officials. Though we're seeing results return more slowly than in recent years. Every vote will be counted,” he stressed.

“We may not know the results today, but it's important that we have accurate results. Make no mistake: our democracy is being tested in this election."

Trump wakes up to denounce alleged irregularities

The Republican candidate questioned the election results and claimed alleged irregularities in the vote count, which he considers "very strange."

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat-run & controlled," he tweeted.

"Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. Very strange, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!"

Once again, however, the Republican politician did not present any proof of his accusations.

Democratic presidential candidate hopes all votes will be counted

While the U.S. President Donald Trump continues to cast doubt on the election results, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden confirmed that everyone's vote counts in these elections.

"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," he tweeted and asked his supporters to continue monitoring the data to locate "where the race stands."

2020 vs 2016#TrumpVsBidenFight #AmericaDecides2020 #USElection#USAElections2020 #Biden2020 if you go by 2016 result. In many states, Trump getting more votes in 2020. In 8 crucial states, Trump is ahead in 6 states, Biden is 1. #wisconsinvote is now flipped towards Democrats pic.twitter.com/PJyoKg7DX4 — Ajit (@OfficeofAjit) November 4, 2020

Biden leads results in Wisconsin

So far the Presidential candidate Joe Biden has achieved 51 percent of the vote in Arizona, a state where Donald Trump won in 2016.

If the Democratic candidate gets the 11 electoral college votes from Arizona, he would be one more step near to become the favorite to reach 270 votes even without Pennsylvania, a state that provides 20 electoral votes.

Over 157 million votes were cast in the 2020 elections

The participation in the 2020 presidential elections could be the highest of those registered since 1904, when the turnout rate was 65.5 percent of the elegible citizens. This time over 157 million votes have been cast, which represents a turnout rate of 65.7 percent.

This figure is over five points higher than the one registered in the 2016 presidential elections (60.1 percent) when the Republican candidate Donald Trump was the winner.

In the 2020 elections, expected turnout reached an all-time high and surpassed 157 million voters, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

I’m humbled to be acknowledged by @Essence magazine for being elected as Missouri’s first-ever black congresswoman. Thank you for highlighting our stories. ✨�� https://t.co/RU3AtR6XP4 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

The Black Lives Matter movement enters Congress

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Cori Bush will be part of the U.S. Congress from January. During her election campaign, the Democratic candidate highlighted the problems related to the persistence of racism and police brutality.

This 44-year-old nurse will be the first black woman to represent the state of Missouri in Congress.