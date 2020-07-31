Democrats Criticize Trump for Raising Funds in Florida

Democratic lawmaker Fernandez said that Florida's economy is going through a desperate situation and needs urgent help.

Democratic leaders and the presidential candidate Joe Biden Friday criticized President Donald Trump for a private fundraising event scheduled this Friday in Florida.

Trump was expected in Tampa for a meeting with sheriffs, a round table on COVID-19, and a fundraising event for his reelection campaign.

Previously, Biden said that the U.S. President has repeatedly downplayed the problems caused by the pandemic. This denialist behavior, however, did not prevent him from rewarding his friends while the U.S. families try to survive on a daily basis.

Democratic lawmaker Javier Fernandez said that Florida's economy is going through a desperate situation and needs urgent help. So he asked Trump to return to Washington and do his job.

Trump blocked the bill passed by Democrats back in May! We wouldn’t be in this mess but for Trump’s failure to lead.... pic.twitter.com/L2LTWivBNv — nannerberry (@RogerGrimberg) July 31, 2020

Besides accusing Trump of doing nothing for the people of Florida, Senator Annette Taddeo said that the U.S. president's visit to her state is "a shame" because this territory is trying to control the pandemic while awaiting the arrival of a hurricane.

According to a vote intention poll released on Thursday, Biden has a 4-point lead over Trump in Florida, a state that has 470,389 COVID-19 cases so far.

Over the last 24 hours, this U.S. territory reported 9,010 new cases and 257 deaths.