Trump Suggests Postponing Elections in the United States

Currently, the Republican presidential candidate appears in most polls behind Joe Biden.

With 96 days to go before the elections in the United States, President Donald Trump Thursday suggested postponing them, arguing that Mail-in voting will make these elections "the most fraudulent in history."

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???," he tweeted.

Trump, who in 2016 received some 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton and came to the Presidency with the Electoral College votes, now appears in most polls behind his possible rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous state authorities, the Democratic Party, and civil society organizations are promoting postal voting for the November 3 election.

On that day, U.S. citizens will elect the country's president, renew a third of the Senate, and change the entire House of Representatives.

During Doug's 26 years in the Navy, he voted by mail in six presidential elections. All Americans must stand against Trump's attempts to undermine our democratic process.



Remember - we are 96 days away from November 3rd. https://t.co/8bDudzis11 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 30, 2020

"Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there's no accurate count!" he added.

In an interview with FOX, Trump already suggested that he "would have" to see if he accepts the election result, something he had already done a few weeks before the 2016 election.

In the 244 years of the Republic's existence, a national election has never been suspended in the United States, not even the 1864 election, which occurred when the country was in the third year of its civil war.

According to the Constitution, the U.S. President does not have the authority to postpone or cancel an election. Congress must determine the election date.