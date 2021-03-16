Truck Drivers Block Main Highways in Peru

The Sagasti administration has not offered statements on how they will solve a crisis that could lead to market shortages.

Truck drivers on Tuesday began a nationwide strike against President Francisco Sagasti's government over the increase in the price of fuel, gas, and tolls.

"The government increased these prices by 55 percent and it is unsustainable to work under these conditions. We will not transport goods or passengers until the decision is reversed," the protesters warned.

In Cusco city, transporters blocked its main access roads, leaving inter-provincial passenger vehicles stranded. The Pan-American Highway was also blocked with trucks and stones.

In Arequipa Department, protesters placed trucks in strategic points, such as the Añashuayco and Monserrat bridges, which allow access to the territory.

Because of the national strike, the Arequipa Bus Terminal suspended the sale of tickets, which provoked protests outside the facility.

Urban transport drivers and residents also joined the protests to reject the increase in prices of basic products such as meat and vegetables.

Authorities have not offered statements on how they will solve a crisis that could lead to market shortages. The national strike is taking place while Peru faces its second wave of COVID-19 contagions.