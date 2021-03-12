Peru: Prosecutor's Office Files Charges Against Keiko Fujimori

The daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori is accused of receiving illegal money from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The Peruvian Prosecutors' Office on Thursday requested 30 years in prison for Popular Force Party's Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori for her alleged link to a corruption scandal.

This opposition politician, who is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is accused of receiving illegal money from Brazilian company Odebrecht to finance her 2011 and 2016 campaigns.

After 28 months of investigation, Prosecutor Jose Perez formalized his accusation against Keiko and 40 people for organized crime, money laundering, obstruction of justice, and false declaration in administrative proceedings.

Her husband Mark Vito and several of her closest collaborators are among the accused. The prosecutor also requested the Popular Force party to be dissolved in case a court convicts its leader.

#Peru's Superior Court ruled out a request by the Prosecutor's Office to disqualify the right-wing party Popular Force (FP) led by Keiko Fujimori for alleged illegal contributions received from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.https://t.co/eiRKcvSxvm — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 29, 2020

Keiko, who is in third place in voting intention, reiterated that she is a victim of political persecution ahead of the April 11 elections.

"I will keep moving forward full of energy to reach the presidency amid this health and economic emergencies," the candidate tweeted.

She was in pre-trial detention from October 2018 to November 2019 for the same corruption case. Keiko was released after the Constitutional Court accepted a habeas corpus.