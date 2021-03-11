Peru Gets Its First Lot of Pfizer Vaccines Through COVAX

The doses will be administered to health workers, senior citizens, Armed and Police Forces personnel, firefighters, Red Cross workers, and security personnel.

Peru on Thursday night received the first lot of 117,000 Pfizer doses through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.

The batch was delivered along with another 50,000 doses purchased directly from the U.S. Pfizer laboratory.

"This shipment is essential to continue with the national vaccination plan," Council of Ministers President Violeta Bermudez explained and added that "COVAX is a solidarity fund that guarantees vaccine access to nations with weak economies."

The doses will be administered to health workers, senior citizens, Armed and Police Forces personnel, firefighters, Red Cross workers, and security personnel.

As cases continue to surge in Peru, the government is moving to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly population as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/KAK4BWhl4Q — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) March 10, 2021

On Sep. 18, 2020, Peru signed an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to receive 13.2 million COVID-10 vaccines through COVAX. "We will continue to negotiate with other suppliers to import more doses," President Francisco Sagasti said and assured his goal is to immunize all adult citizens during 2021. Peru, which plans to receive 48 million doses this year, became the second Latin American country to receive vaccines through COVAX after Colombia. The vaccination campaign has occurred slowly, uniquely, and amid the illegal immunization scandal such as the Vaccinagate, which involves hundreds of government officials.