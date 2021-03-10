Peru Negotiates Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine

Negotiations between Peru and Russia are quite advanced for the purchase of 10 million anti-Covid Sputnik V vaccines.

Peru's Minister of Health, Óscar Ugarte, announced that negotiations are at the final stages for his country to acquire 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V. The first batch is bound to arrive between April and May as soon as they are ended, according to local media.

"If negotiations are finalized in the coming weeks, that would allow 3.1 million doses between April and May, and 6.9 million would remain, which would come in the second half of the year," said Minister Ugarte.

The minister added that they are working based on 10 million doses of Sputnik V and that the conversations with the Gamaleya Institute "are very fluid." The date for the registration of the vaccine is yet to be defined.

#IrradiandoActualiza | Presidenta del Consejo de Ministros, Violeta Bermúdez, sostuvo que el Perú gestiona con el Fondo de Inversiones Ruso la compra de 10 millones de dosis de la vacuna Sputnik V.

Entre abril y mayo llegarían las primeras 3.1 millones de dosis. pic.twitter.com/LLrcWLhg0n — Irradiando (@IrradiandoSM) March 10, 2021

President of the Council of Ministers, Violeta Bermudez, said that Peru is negotiating with the Russian Investment Fund to purchase 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine. The first 3.1 million doses will arrive between April and May.

On the other hand, he recalled that Peru has already guaranteed 20 million vaccines from Pfizer, more than 14 million from AstraZeneca, 38 million from Sinopharm, of which one million have already arrived, and 13.2 million through the Covax scheme.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of March 9, Peru had a total of 1,371,176 cases of COVID-19 and 47,854 deaths from the disease.