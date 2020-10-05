Tropical Storm Delta Threatens to Hit Western Cuba

Delta is the 25th meteorological event to be named in this active hurricane season, which once again threatens Cuba.

As a tropical storm of superior range, almost classifying as a hurricane, Delta could hit Pinar del Río, Cuba, on Tuesday evening.

Tropical Depression 26 became Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning, and its potential path threatens western Cuba, where Tropical Storm Laura passed through just over a month ago, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Cuba's Meteorological Institute.

At 8 AM local time in Havana, Tropical Storm Delta was located at 16.4 North latitude and 78.4 West longitude; about 210 kilometers south of Negril, Jamaica and 440 km southeast of Grand Cayman Island with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr and a west-northwest movement at about 15 km/hr.

This confirms that the current season is one of the most active in the North Atlantic and Caribbean basin, which has exhausted the list of names for tropical storms. In October, with another two months left until the end of the season, it is already on the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet: Delta.

Tropical Storm #Delta has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Additional strengthening is likely and the system is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it pass near or over western Cuba late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/qBJJdAh6Ze — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 5, 2020

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Delta is expected to have a faster movement to the northwest. Still, first, its center is expected to pass by Jamaica later this Monday and by the Cayman Islands, bringing it closer to the Isle of Youth and western Cuba on Tuesday evening.

Further strengthening is expected on Monday, and in the coming days, the tropical storm could become a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba in the next 24 to 36 hours.

A dangerous hurricane surge is also expected, which will raise water levels up to 1-1.5m above normal tide levels along the coast of the Isle of Youth and along the southern coast of western Cuba near and to the right of where the center makes landfall.

Regarding another tropical storm, Gamma, which recently passed through Mexico, the severe meteorological phenomenon left at least ten people dead and nearly 600,000 affected.

Gamma is currently "adrift" just north of the Yucatan, according to information from the National Hurricane Center (CNH) in its 4 AM report this Monday.

The projection shows that this storm will remain practically inactive throughout the day yet could make landfall again in the Yucatan until Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, the storm's center is located in the north of the Yucatan Peninsula, 140 km north-northeast of Rio Lagartos, and 275 km northeast of Progreso.

It is expected to continue to cause heavy rain in the Yucatan and Campeche and heavy rain in Tabasco and Chiapas states.