Tropical Storm Laura Brings Deaths, Damage to Greater Antilles

Storm Laura has left at least 11 dead between Haiti and the Dominican Republic as the region sees severe flooding and strong winds.

Tropical storm Laura has reached the eastern provinces of Cuba, after leaving destruction in Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

Laura left severe floods, landslides, and isolated areas as she passed through Haiti, mainly in the West, Southeast, Artibonite, and Nippes departments.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise took to social media to say he regretted the death of at least seven people as a result of tropical storm Laura.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Dominican Republic, gusts of wind and the intense downpours have left more than a million homes without electricity and at least four people have lost their lives.

Comienzan a reportarse penetraciones del mar en Baracoa, la lluvia aún no es intensa. Evacuaron la zona del malecón hacia el círculo Infantil Eddy González, que está funcionando como como centro de evacuación



Tomado de @JuventudTecnica #ACNreportando#TormentaTropicalLaura pic.twitter.com/BwlyBCyrob — Agencia Cubana de Noticias (@ACN_Cuba) August 23, 2020

Rain and tropical-storm-force winds are affecting Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, and northern Holguin, and are expected to hit Granma, Las Tunas, and Camagüey on Sunday night.

Power outages and damage have already been reported in Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba. Strong storm surges have also generated light to moderate coastal flooding in Baracoa.

Authorities said some homes were flooded and evacuations took place due to Storm Laura, which earlier passed over Puerto Rico, leaving thousands without electricity or water.

Hurricane Marco is predicted to hit the U.S. state of Louisiana on Monday, while tropical storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday, and will be headed for the same U.S. coastal region on Wednesday.