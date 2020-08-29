Haiti: Tropical Storm Laura Death Toll Now 31

Eight people remain missing and eight others were injured, according the country's civil protection on Friday.

Haitian authorities have revised the official death toll from Tropical Storm Laura to 31, five days after the storm hit the island of Hispaniola.

The powerful storm which later turned into a category four hurricane, left eight people missing and eight others injured.

Operations by the country’s Ministry of the Interior and Territorial Collectivities (MICT) and the Economic and Social Assistance Fund (FAES) are continuing emergency assistance operations in the two most affected departments, particularly in the West and the Southeast.

A total of 2,320 houses were damaged, 6,272 flooded and 243 others destroyed.

Jessica Jeanniton, a young pediatrician in #Haiti graduated from medical school 5 years ago. During her graduation speech, she paid homage to her classmates who perished in the 2010 earthquake.



Yesterday, she and her baby perished from Tropical Storm Laura. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/NPg441KFMu pic.twitter.com/9bIxK697Kc — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) August 24, 2020

In neighboring Dominican Republic, four people were killed by the storm.

Hurricane Laura went on to threaten the U.S. state of Louisiana, leaving at least 11 dead, but caused less damage than expected as hurricane season is about half way through.

Critics of Haiti’s US-backed government say that the country lacks necessary infrastructure projects, 10 years after the devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake which killed 300,000 people.

Hurricane Matthew in 2016, left tens of thousands of people internally displaced, and resulted in the highest number of deaths in Haiti, along its path.