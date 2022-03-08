President Maduro Announces Renewal of Dialogue in Venezuela

The Head of State ratified his position on dialogue based on realities, "this dialogue must provide all the political guarantees for the coming years. We are going to energize the political dialogue process for a meeting with all sectors", he added.



The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in the framework of the meeting with the Political and Military High Command, announced this Monday the reestablishment of the dialogue with all socio-political sectors in favor of the economic recovery and stability of the country.

"We have decided to reactivate the process of national dialogue with all political, economic, religious factors of the country. We are going to a reformatting of a national dialogue process, more inclusive, broader", announced President Maduro.

The Head of State ratified his position on dialogue based on realities, "this dialogue must provide all the political guarantees for the coming years. We are going to energize the political dialogue process for a meeting with all sectors", he added.

At the same time, the President informed that last Saturday he held a meeting with a delegation sent by the Government of the United States (U.S.), "it was a very diplomatic meeting and we spent almost two hours talking", he added.

"In the meeting I was accompanied by Jorge Rodríguez (president of the National Assembly) and Cilia Flores (deputy). We have agreed to work on an agenda going forward, I found it very important to talk face to face about issues of interest to Venezuela and the world," President Maduro emphasized.

Relating the details of the meeting with the U.S., the head of state ratified Caracas' willingness to move forward with diplomacy and respect in an agenda that guarantees peace and security for the peoples of the region, "conversations, coordination, and a positive agenda between the U.S. Government and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will continue", he pointed out.

President Maduro explained that in the geopolitical context and the crisis in Ukraine, measures are being taken to protect the distribution and supply of food, as well as the advancement of wages and social protection for the working class

"We are going to activate in all world forums, maintain communication with the foreign ministers of the world and insist on the need for dialogue, negotiation, compliance with security guarantees and peace," the head of state ordered.

"We ring the warning bell to seek peace, conditions that allow for solid agreements in the negotiation process between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, that the factors involved around Ukraine incite to seek peace and abandon the positions they have had in the past (...) that the military conflict is not encouraged, that humanitarian corridors are respected to protect the civilian population", warned the Venezuelan leader.

Likewise, Maduro recalled that the conflict worsened as a result of decades of non-compliance with agreements, as well as threats against Russia's security, "those who have prepared the expansion of NATO are the most responsible for this conflict", he pointed out.

"Evaluating the intelligence information we have about the world, from Venezuela we express that we are concerned about the possibility of a war in Europe and an extension of several parts of the world of this armed confrontation", asserted the head of state.

In addition, President Maduro denounced the hate media campaign against Russia and the economic measures of which the Eurasian country is a victim, "there are already brutal impacts on the prices of energy, gas, oil, food and fertilizers, as well as an increase in the price of maritime transport and freight", he pointed out.