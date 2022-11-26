Haitian Police Academy Director Killed in Armed Attack

Following the crime, the attackers fled in the police car in which the commissioner was traveling.

The director of Haiti's National Police Academy, Rigaud Harington, was shot dead outside a police training center in a gang-controlled neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, the country's capital, Haitian police said.

The spokesman of the Haitian National Police (HNP), Garry Desrosiers, confirmed the murder, assuring that Harington was shot several times inside an official vehicle as he was about to enter the academy.

After the crime, the attackers fled in the police car in which the commissioner was traveling.

Nèg ak zam asasinen jodi vandredi a, Rigaud Harington, Direktè Akademi Polis la. Aksyon sa pase touprè yon Makèt sou Wout Frè. Selon temwen sou plas, bandi yo ale ak machin Komisè divizyonè a, ki se manm 8e pwomosyon Lapolis la. Harington se yon Wo kad nan PNH la. @vantbefinfo pic.twitter.com/JIlWQ2ojjm — Luckson Saint-Vil Journaliste (@LuckNews88) November 26, 2022

Guy with gun killed today Friday, Rigaud Harington, Director of the Police Academy. This action happens near a Supermarket on Rout Frè. According to witnesses on the spot, the bandits went with the car of the Divisional Commissioner, who is a member of the 8th promotion of the Police. Harington is a High Cadre in the PNH. @vantbefinfo

Harington was killed by two large-caliber bullets to the head, according to the findings of Pétion-Ville commune Justice of the Peace Court, Eno Louis.

A member of the seventh class of the police force, Divisional Commissioner Rigaud Harington joined the HNP in 1995. He directed the national police academy, a body that trains middle and senior police officers.

Divisional commissioner Rigaud Harington was killed in the same area as Croix-des-Bouquets police commissioner Evangelot Bact, killed in an ambush by armed bandits on October 18 in Tabarre in the Eddy One area.

For a couple of years now, many citizens residing in Tabarre, Torcel, Pernier, among others, have abandoned their homes due to the prevailing insecurity.

Harington lost his life in an area controlled by gang leader Vitelhomme Innocent, the target of a U.S. State Department wanted poster for his involvement in the kidnapping of 16 U.S. missionaries in October 2021.