Dominican Republic Calls for Military Intervention in Haiti

On Wednesday, Dominican Republic Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Alvarez asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to send a multinational military force to Haiti to combat criminal gangs.

"In our opinion, the threshold of good intentions has already been crossed," he said, demanding the UNSC to consolidate this multinational force "as soon as possible."

Alvarez said that the Haitian government and police "are making considerable efforts" against the armed gangs but they need foreign support because that is the "only viable path in the short term to redeem the Haitian people from their current horrendous situation."

At the UNSC held in New York, Haiti's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Victor Geneus held a similar position, emphasizing the need for international assistance.

"It is urgent that Haiti's friends facilitate this assistance and that it be robust enough for our National Police to put an end to the armed gangs," Geneus said, swearing that the majority of Haitian society supports this approach.

In October, the Haitian government requested the international community to send a military operation to regain control of Port-au-Prince, where armed gangs dominate the urban area and its surroundings.

In response to the request, UN Secretary Antonio Guterres proposed establishing a rapid-action military force made up of one or several countries.

Until now, however, this proposal has not been able to be implemented since no country has expressed its willingness to lead this military force. The U.S. and Canada have promoted conversations on this issue but have not expressed their intention to take the lead.

On Wednesday, UN Deputy Secretary Amina Mohammed called on any country with military capabilities to urgently consider participating in the multinational force.