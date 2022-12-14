Haiti Gets First Oral Vaccines to Fight Cholera Outbreak

So far, 283 people have died from cholera in Haiti according to data recorded by the WHO.

On Tuesday, almost 1.2 million doses of oral vaccines to fight a cholera outbreak in Haiti arrived in Port-au-Prince.

"The vaccination campaign is expected to start on Sunday," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The first people to receive the vaccine will be located in some of the most vulnerable neighborhoods of the capital city as well as in the commune of Mirebalais.

"There are over 14,000 suspected cases as of two days ago. Port-au-Prince is still the most impacted area but confirmed cases are, unfortunately, growing in other places," Dujarric said, adding that the number of suspected cases increased by almost 10 percent over the past week.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is working with local authorities to establish 70 cholera treatment centers. Rapid response teams are being set up in all 10 departments of Haiti to follow up on alerts and address water, sanitation and hygiene issues.

The WHO recommends using the oral vaccine, in combination with other measures, particularly water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions, to prevent the spread of cholera. Currently, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) supports activities to inform communities about prevention measures.