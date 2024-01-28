    • Live
News > World

Three US Soldiers Killed in Sirya Border Near Jordan

    The uS president Joe Biden confirmed the killed of three American soldiers in Sirya.

Published 28 January 2024
Opinion

According to information provided by the US Army Central Command, at least 50 other people who were stationed at an American base in the area were injured

Three North American's Army soldiers were killed, and many others wounded by a drone attack in Jordan. President Joe Biden has confirmed the news on a statement released the new this Sunday afternoon. The group Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed this Sunday the drone attack against the US base in Syria along the border with Jordan.

The Al Nujaba militia, one of the most prominent of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, held in a statement several attacks that the group launched today against US positions. in Syria and Iraq, including one targeting the Al Tanf base.

While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” the U.S. leader added in a statement.

According to information provided by the US Army Central Command, at least 25 other people who were stationed at an American base in the area were injured as a result of the drone attack the night before.

US air defenses appear to have failed to intercept the drone strike, which was the first on the facility, known as Tower 22, since attacks on US and coalition targets in the region escalated on October 17.

Jordanian state television quoted Muhannad Mubaidin, a spokesperson for Jordan’s government, as saying the attack happened outside of the kingdom across the border in Syria.

Vice President Kamala Harris pointed in X (Twitter) as the president Joe Biden has made clear, they will continue to fight terrorism, and will hold all those responsible to account, which comfirms that the US miltary acts in Middle East will continue.

RT/Al-Jazeera/EFE
by teleSUR/ACJ
