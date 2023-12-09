Chinese diplomat at UN: Condoning the continued fighting contradicts the claim of concern for the lives and security of people in Gaza.

On Frideady, the UN Security Council meets to discuss a resolution calling for a humanitarian immediate ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

The United Nations highest instance ressolution was redacted by the United Arab Emirates was supported by more than 100 countries, received 13 afiermative votes one against, and one abstention.

This is the second time since the Gaza war began that the United States vetoed a resolution along these lines it did so on October 18 in clear support of the Zionist policies of the state of Israel.

Mohamed Abshahab, the Arab Emirates representative, regretted that with this vote "the Council remains isolated, and thus appears detached from its own founding document. What message are we sending to the Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to stop the incessant bombing of Gaza?" , he wondered.

The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss.



The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss.

I urge the Security Council to spare no effort to push for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, for the protection of civilians & the urgent delivery of lifesaving aid. — António Guterres

The Chinese ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, quoted by state television 'CGTN' said that the proposal "reflects the universal call of the international community and represents the right direction for the restoration of peace".

Zhang adeded that "China fully supports this and has joined the momentum of this draft resolution," who accused Washington of using "double standards" when talking about the protection of women, children and human rights.

Since October 7, Israel the incessant Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has caused more than 17,000 deaths, most of them children, and millions of displaced people.