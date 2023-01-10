Three-Day Curfew in Puno, Peru -Government

The measure follows a day of harsh protests in Juliaca, San Roman province, in which police repression left at least 17 deaths.

This Tuesday, Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola announced that the Government of President-designate Dina Boluarte declared a three-day curfew in the southern Puno department in place from "20:00 hours until 04:00 in the morning."

"Today, a Supreme Decree has been approved in the Council of Ministers that declares the mandatory immobilization in Puno for the period of three days from 20:00 hours until 04:00 in the morning," said Otarola.

During his presentation before the Congress for the process of parliamentary confirmation of his investiture, the Prime Minister said that a working mourning was declared for Wednesday, January 11, regarding the victims in the Juliaca protests Monday.

Today's session of the Peruvian Congress witnessed a suspension over shouts of a group of parliamentarians against the president of the Council of Ministers and other Executive members, calling them "Murderers!"

The action was due to the massacre on January 9 over the repression of the security forces in the city of Juliaca, department of Puno. As a result, there were 17 deaths, while the death toll since the beginning of the protests last December amounts to 46.

Yesterday's events triggered a new prosecutor's file against President Dina Boluarte for the deaths registered, according to the National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides. This adds to the preliminary proceedings being carried out for the deaths of December 2022.

Protestors are demanding the resignation of President-designate Dina Boluarte, the closing of the Congress, the advancement of elections in 2023, and the release of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022). Castillo is serving 18 months in preventive prison since dismissed by Congress on December 7 for allegedly committing the crime of rebellion.