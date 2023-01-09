Peru Bans Entry of Evo Morales and Other Bolivian Nationals

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales (2006-2019) and eight other Bolivian citizens were banned from entering Peruvian territory by the Government of Peru.

The country's Interior Ministry announced the measure in a statement Monday, alleging that those it affects have interfered in Peru's internal affairs amid the current social and political crisis hitting the nation.

The Ministry registered the ban on entry "through all checkpoints" on January 6 by the National Superintendence of Migration "in strict compliance with the Migration Law - Legislative Decree 1350," said the Ministry.

"In recent months, the entry into the country of foreign citizens of Bolivian nationality has been identified to carry out political proselytizing activities, which constitutes a clear affectation to our migratory legislation, national security, and the internal order of Peru," reads the Ministry's statement.

The former Bolivian president said via Twitter about the veto that "conflicts in Peru will not be solved with expulsions, prohibitions or repression. A dignified people like the brotherly Peruvian people know that the only solution to the crisis is the re-foundation of the State for the recovery of natural resources with tolerance and inclusion."

El superintendente de MIGRACIONES, Armando García, confirmó, ante la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores del Congreso, el impedimento de ingreso al país a nueve ciudadanos bolivianos, entre ellos, Evo Morales Ayma, por transgredir la legislación migratoria.

The superintendent of MIGRATION, Armando García, confirmed, before the Foreign Relations Commission of Congress, the impediment of nine Bolivian citizens, including Evo Morales Ayma, from entering the country for violating immigration legislation.

Since the dismissal of Peru's former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) by Congress on December 7, Morales has supported him, arguing that Castillo's dismissal and subsequent detention were illegal and unconstitutional.

Morales has also spoken out against the current government of President Dina Boluarte, denouncing the repression unleashed against demonstrators in the country, which has resulted in the deaths of more than twenty people.

Nationwide protests were resumed last week after a break for the New Year's holidays. Protesters maintain the same demands: the resignation of President-designate Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, a Constituent Assembly, early elections in 2023 and the release of Castillo.