Peru Reports 14 Deaths in Demonstrations in Juliaca, Puno

Today, the San Roman Health Network reported in updated information that clashes between police and demonstrators in the Peruvian city of Juliaca left 14 people dead and 64 injured.

The clashes take place amid a serious social and political crisis in Peru, marked by nationwide protests against the government of President-designate Dina Boluarte.

The first death was recorded just hours ago when 35-year-old Gabriel Omar Lopez was identified. A pellet hit the victim in the head during clashes in the southern city of Juliaca, in the province of San Roman, Puno department.

The death of a 17-year-old girl was reported. The initial casualty and injury toll issued by the Health Network was lower but has been updated with the report of 12 dead and 38 injured.

#Perú

@Minsa_Peru confirms that there are already 14 dead and at least 64 injured by the police repression this afternoon in #Juliaca

In the midst of such scenario, road blockades are maintained at Puno's connection points with Arequipa, Cusco and Madre de Dios. According to the Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutran), the blockade affects 20 sectors in the different roads of the region.

The roads leading from Puno to Desagüadero, in the sectors of Platería, Acora, Ilave, Juli, Yunguyo and Desagüadero, are blocked. In the city of Puno, the carriers blocked with mobile units different streets, parks, entrances and exits of the city of Lago and the city of Juliaca, in the Yanamayo sector.

Peru has been going through national protests since last December following the dismissal of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo by Congress. More than 20 deaths were recorded in the South American country in December as a result of the repression unleashed against demonstrators.