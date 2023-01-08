Protesters Maintain Roadblocks in Peru

According to the Peruvian entity, up to January 7, mobilizations, strikes and road blockades were registered in at least 18 provinces of the country.

Protests in Peru demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte, an early election and other demands persist this Sunday with road blockades and massive mobilizations in several regions of the country.

The Ombudsman's Office has put the number of roads blocked in the country at 62 to demand the resignation of President Boluarte, the end of the Congress and the call for a constituent assembly, among other demands.

According to the Superintendence of Land Transportation, the protesters are blocking 13 main highways in the departments of Puno, Cusco, Arequipa, Madre de Dios, Apurimac, Ucayali and Tacna, bordering Chile.

At 6:00 pm on 1/7/2023, we recorded 12 injured civilians and a confrontation with law enforcement in the vicinity of the #Juliaca airport, in #Puno.

Protests against Boluarte's government have been concentrated in the south of the country, where there have also been reports of repression by the Peruvian Army and Police.

On Friday, heavy clashes between protesters and police took place in the city of Juliaca, department of Puno, where at least 12 civilians and four police officers were injured, the Ombudsman's Office reported on Saturday.

Data from the Peruvian Ministry of Health indicate that 36 people have been hospitalized in the last week as a result of the repression of the mobilizations in favor of new elections and the closing of Congress.

Demonstrations and mobilizations in Peru broke out on December 7, after Dina Boluarte took over the government from Pedro Castillo, who was dismissed by the Congress led by right-wing sectors.

At least 22 people have died in Peru since the protests and mobilizations began last December.