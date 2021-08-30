The US Violates Agreement with Taliban and Launches Airstrikes

Besides acknowledging that the drone attack was carried out in retaliation to what happened last week, the Pentagon said it also carried out an airstrike in Kabul on Sunday against a suspected ISIS-K vehicle.

Taliban senior leader Abdul Haq Wasiq denounced the U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan and described the move as a violation of U.S.-Taliban peace deal inked in February 2020.

Following the Thursday’s attack on the Kabul airport, for which the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility, the U.S. military launched a drone strike in the Nangarhar province on Friday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that two persons were killed and four others including two children and two women injured in the drone strike. He also said the United States had to share its intention for the attack with the Taliban before launching it.

Besides acknowledging that the drone attack was carried out in retaliation to what happened at the airport last week, the Pentagon said that it also carried out an airstrike in Kabul on Sunday against a suspected ISIS-K vehicle, which could pose an imminent threat to the airport.

"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats," U.S. Central Command Spokesman Bill Urban said.

Meet the warriors of the North.



The known Commander Hasib Panjshiri:

"You can enter the Valley but can't leave, remember!"

H.P

" We are waiting for Chief-Commander (A.Massoud) & our elders, if the plan set & we get command we will take the Kabul with no hardness"#AhmadMassoud pic.twitter.com/ymG1p9xNOr — Northern Alliance ���� (@NAOfficeAhmadM) August 30, 2021

Kabul is under the spell of attacks. On Sunday evening, six civilians including four children were killed as a rocket fired by unknown militants in Khwaja Bughra neighborhood. On early Monday, several rockets were also fired at the airport where the U.S.-led evacuation flights were continuing. ISIS-K claimed the launch of these projectiles.

"The soldiers of the caliphate attacked the Kabul international airport with six Katiusha-type rockets that hit their targets," this organization said, although it did not detail what those targets were or the damage caused by the attack.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi, however, claimed that the recently fired rockets landed in unoccupied areas and caused no casualties. The ISIS-K rockets were mostly intercepted by the airport's defense system.

"The rockets attached to a sedan were fired towards the airport from Khair Khana Minia locality. It looked to me that the U.S. missile system intercepted the rockets," witness Sayyad Mohammad told Xinhua.