August 31st is the last day agreed with the Taliban for evacuations to occur.

France ended its air evacuations from Afghanistan late Friday after bringing around 3,000 people out of the country, Defence Minister Florence Parly announced.

"Operation Apagan, begun on August 15 at the request of the president, ended this evening. In less than two weeks, the French military has brought some 3,000 people to safety, including more than 2,600 Afghans," Parly tweeted.