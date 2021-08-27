    • Live
US Pentagon, White House Says Another Kabul Attack “Likely”

  • The perimeter of Kabul's airport continues crowded with thousands of Afghans seeking to escape the Taliban.

    The perimeter of Kabul's airport continues crowded with thousands of Afghans seeking to escape the Taliban. | Photo: Twitter/ @thehill

Published 27 August 2021 (1 hours 59 minutes ago)
U.S. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned on Friday that the authorities consider there are still "specific, credible" terrorist threats against Kabul´s airport as the evacuation deadline for August 31 nears.

However, the U.S. Army Major General William Taylor confirmed that the Pentagon does not think there were two attacks as reported yesterday when at least a dozen of U.S. military died during a suicide bombing at the airport.

“We do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” Taylor said. "Very dynamic events like this can cause information sometimes to be misreported," the official added.

On the other hand, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also confirmed that another attack could occur any time soon. "The threat is ongoing, and it is active; our troops are still in danger. That continues to be the case every day that they are there," the official said.

Al Jazeera, The Guardian
by teleSUR/esf-MS
