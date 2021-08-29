Rocket Attack Hits Near Kabul Airport and Kills 6 People

News agencies cited two US officials as saying Washington had carried out a military strike in Kabul.

A rocket has struck a neighbourhood north-west of Kabul’s international airport and killed a child, as the US evacuation winds down following the Taliban’s lightning takeover of the country.

News agencies cited two US officials as saying Washington had carried out a military strike in Kabul.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) militants, Reuters agency said.

It was not immediately clear if the blast near the airport and the US strike were the same event.

The attack comes as the US winds down a historic airlift in which tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Kabul’s airport, scene of much of the chaos that has engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After an Islamic State affiliate’s suicide attack on Thursday that killed more than 180 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as Britain ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

US military cargo planes continued their flights into the airport on Sunday, ahead of a Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden to withdraw all troops from America’s longest war.

The rocket struck Kabul’s Khuwja Bughra neighbourhood, Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name, reports Associated Press.