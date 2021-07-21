The US Pressures Latin American Governments to Condemn Cuba

Taking advantage of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic and the blockade, the U.S. launched an aggressive smear campaign against Cuba.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Bruno Rodriguez denounced that U.S. President Joe Biden pressures Latin American governments to condemn his country on human rights issues.

Taking advantage of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic and the blockade, the U.S. launched an aggressive smear campaign against Cuba, the purpose of which is to justify the diplomatic position adopted by right-wing Latin American governments.

Rodriguez also warned that fake news seek to distort the reality of the Revolution and create discursive conditions for an eventual armed aggression carried out under the pretext of a humanitarian intervention. In this context of media warfare, cyberspace has become the new platform to attack Cuba.

"There is concern about the increase in threats from Florida extremist sectors against Cuban residents in the U.S. who oppose an intervention," the Foreign Affairs Minister also denounced.



Last time I went to #Cuba, one of its beautiful citizens gave me this book to take home. The U.S. embargo hurts no one but the citizens and the U.S. knows this - it's purely punitive. U.S. is lucky, if the world judged it by its govt, it'd be a pariah state w a worldwide embargo. pic.twitter.com/vOzmnXdeKw — Craig Blair ���� (@Blairexmachina) July 18, 2021