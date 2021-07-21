The US Pressures Latin American Governments to Condemn Cuba

On Tuesday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Bruno Rodriguez denounced that U.S. President Joe Biden pressures Latin American governments to condemn his country on human rights issues.
RELATED:
Caricom Demand End of the US Blockade Against Cuba
Taking advantage of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic and the blockade, the U.S. launched an aggressive smear campaign against Cuba, the purpose of which is to justify the diplomatic position adopted by right-wing Latin American governments.
Rodriguez also warned that fake news seek to distort the reality of the Revolution and create discursive conditions for an eventual armed aggression carried out under the pretext of a humanitarian intervention. In this context of media warfare, cyberspace has become the new platform to attack Cuba.
"There is concern about the increase in threats from Florida extremist sectors against Cuban residents in the U.S. who oppose an intervention," the Foreign Affairs Minister also denounced.
Several international humanitarian organizations have launched campaigns to denounce the consequences of the U.S. economic on the Cuban people. On May, for instance, the British NGO Oxfam published the "Right to Live without a Blockade", a report that summarizes the effects of the U.S. foreign policy on different social groups.
"It’s hard to maintain a balanced diet in these times. At a certain age, you aren’t up to going out to look for what you need with all of the shortages," an 87-year-old woman, Isabel Moreno, told to Oxfam.
On July 15, the U.S. Black Lives Matter movement also expressed its solidarity with the Cuban people and urged the Biden administration to lift the blockade.