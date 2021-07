Caricom highlighted that "the protests taking place in Cuba caused by socioeconomic challenges, further aggravated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of natural hazards."

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) demand on Tuesday an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

"The Community reiterates its calls for the immediate lifting of the trade, financial and economic sanctions as recently reiterated by the United Nations General Assembly," the 12 country block said in a statement.

The community also demanded an end to violence and vandalism in the country.