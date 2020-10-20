The US Does 'Business' With Drugs, President Ortega Denounces

If the United States made serious efforts to prevent the entry of drugs into its territory, the production of narcotics in Colombia would decrease.

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega denounced that the United States "does business with drugs" and recalled that there is corruption in the U.S. Anti-Drug Agency (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"Much less drug enters Nicaragua than enters a neighborhood in the United States. If they are so powerful, why don't they stop the entry of that drug? Because a good portion of the authorities is involved in drug trafficking," Ortega explained.

The Sandinista leader criticized Washington’s latest report on the fight against drug trafficking, which blames the Central American countries for not preventing drug trafficking to the United States.

"The Empire disqualifies us and looks for the straw in the other's eye when it has a great beam inside its own eye. Great consumers are inside the United States. Inside this country is the money that finances the drug industry."

Ortega explained that the United States cannot control drug trafficking because drugs have become a big business in which US banks intervene as "money laundries."

The Nicaraguan President argued that the United States could stop the international movement of drugs if its police and intelligence institutions "stopped the corruption that exists at land, air, and sea migration entries."

"There is corruption within the DEA and the FBI. They know it perfectly well," Ortega stressed.

For the Nicaraguan president, if the United States made serious efforts to prevent the entry of drugs into its territory, the production of narcotics in Colombia would decrease markedly.

Ortega also recalled that his country coordinates with the DEA and other U.S. institutions in the fight against drug trafficking, organized crime, and terrorism.