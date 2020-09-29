Nicaragua Has One of the Lowest COVID-19 Rates in Latin America

Since President Daniel Ortega came to power in 2007, this Central American country has strengthened its health systems and built 23 new hospitals.

Nicaragua claimed on Tuesday its successful management of the coronavirus pandemic as one of the Latin American countries with the lowest infection rates, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far, this Central American country has registered 4,065 COVID-19 cases, 3,804 recovered patients, and 149 deaths, which implies one of the lowest fatality rates in the region.

Since President Daniel Ortega came to power in 2007, Nicaragua has strengthened its health systems and built 23 new hospitals "which are now a reference for the rest of the region," the Nicaraguan Ambassador to Spain Carlos Midence recalled at the presentation of his country's "Creative Plan" carried out at the House of America in Madrid.

This Central American country has successfully controlled the pandemic because of factors such as a very young population, health prevention campaigns, and constant advice from China, Cuba, and South Korea.

Unlike other countries, Nicaragua never drastically confined its population and implemented epidemiological measures before the pandemic was declared. These decisions allowed it to keep its main economic activities running and even to increase its exports.

"Nicaragua maintained its economy and became one of the few countries that did not increase its debt," Midence said and recalled that his country's exports increased by 13 percent, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The ambassador also recalled that his country will install a factory to produce COVID-19 vaccines with the support of the Latin American Institute of Biotechnology Mechnikov.