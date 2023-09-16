The South Can Be a Scientific Vanguard: President Lula

"Together we will be stronger as we were in the past," the Brazilian president stated when speaking at the G77+China summit taking place in Havana.

On Saturday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva pointed out that the countries of the South have "full conditions to occupy the vanguard" in science, technology, and innovation.

"Together we will be stronger as we were in the past," Lula stated when speaking at the G77+China summit taking place in Havana.

The Brazilian president called for a "global pact" that allows developing countries to benefit from big technologies. He also criticized rich countries for their "unfulfilled commitments" and urged them to update "the vision of sustainable development based on our reality of priorities."

"We must forge a common vision that takes into account the concerns of the most vulnerable groups and low- and middle-income countries," Lula said, highlighting that "it is strategic that the G77 has dedicated a Summit for the first time to the topic of science, technology, and innovation."

The G77 Summit in Havana has been a space to denounce the US blockade on Cuba.#EndTheEmbargo #LiveBetter pic.twitter.com/kCWHyHqeMY — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) September 16, 2023

He added that Brazil grants a special character to scientific-technological cooperation between developing countries and announced that "we will give new impetus to regional projects through forums such as CELA or the BRICS."

Besides mentioning the need for collaboration with Africa to make a leap in agricultural production, Lula recalled that the Amazon summit adopted a broad international cooperation agenda to take advantage of sustainable industrialization, investment in renewable energy, and low-cost carbon agriculture.

"We must take advantage of the heritage of our universities and the intellectual property of our resources," Lula said, highlighting the "possibilities" that artificial intelligence brings but also warning about its "collateral effects."

This is the first visit by a Brazilian president to Cuba since 2014 and the first since Lula assumed his third term in January.