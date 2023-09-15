Celac President Pro Tempore At G77 + China Summit

Gonsalves expressed his support for the draft declaration with "its 46 paragraphs" and called on the countries participating in the summit to approve it, describing it as "excellent."

The President pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the holding of the G77 + China summit in Havana and urged to put solidarity among peoples as a premise and to resist creatively with a program that is our own and that we possess.

During his speech Gonsalves expressed his solidarity to the government and people of Morocco and Libya who have suffered great loss of life and infrastructure as a result of natural disasters caused by climate change.

Science, technology and information are not a series of aggregated technical functions that are configured and maintained in scientific laboratories, Gonsalves said, noting that they occur in the real world in an economic, political and social laboratory. "They are about who gets what, when, where and how."

He further pointed to the view abroad that the struggle in today's world between competing powers is a struggle between democracies and autocracies. My country, a staunch liberal democracy, rejects this hypocritical and self-serving thesis.

This struggle is about resources, who owns them, who controls them, who distributes them, he said. The great global powers that there is a new world order, from the trenches of the periphery in the Caribbean I raise difficult questions: What is new, what is new? what is the world? and who gives the orders?

It is essential that we keep in mind an essential theme raised by the President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the African Union. "We need solidarity among ourselves, which must arise from within our own interests and the broader interests of humanity."

He referred to global governance and the need for creative resistance based on a program of our own that we possess. We have to negotiate with the "golden countries" on the basis of our own interests.

I mention Cuba's interest in the development of vaccines, which have not been authorized by several countries because we do not control or decide the regulatory regime.

We are in a moment of emerging multipolarity. He referred to the fact that history is created on the basis of difficulties faced and inherited from the past. In this sense, he pointed out the need to "free ourselves from those ties, science, technology and innovation is what matters."

In this regard, he said that the global digital system is not isolated from the sustainable development goals and the financing of development and climate. He also pointed out that the structure of international financial institutions and the United Nations and reparations for genocides against Africans are different and segmented issues that constitute a whole that must be addressed together in the framework of solidarity.

"Let us work together for this solidarity," said Gonsalves and called on the countries participating in the summit to approve the draft declaration, which he described as "excellent.

He called on them to work on the basis of the declaration "by sharing experiences that must be translated into shared expressions of solidarity in our interest and in the interest of humanity," he concluded.